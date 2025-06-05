Israeli prime minister says Israel has ''activated'' some local clans of Palestinians in Gaza in the fight against Hamas, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:28 IST
Israeli prime minister says Israel has ''activated'' some local clans of Palestinians in Gaza in the fight against Hamas, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- Palestinians
- Prime Minister
- Gaza
- local clans
- conflict
- alliance
- strategic move
- AP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC restrains Ashok Univ prof Mahmudabad from writing any further online posts on recent India-Pakistan conflict.
EU Considers Reviewing Ties with Israel Amid Gaza Crisis
Crisis in Northern Gaza: Hospitals Under Siege Amid Renewed Offensives
Reddy Criticizes Trump's Claims: India-Pakistan Conflict and Domestic Response
Gaza's Struggle for Survival: The Daily Fight for Food