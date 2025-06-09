(Eds: Fixes typo) Stadium stampede: Police made arrest because Karnataka CM ordered, says lawyer of RCB's marketing head to HC.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Fixes typo) Stadium stampede: Police made arrest because Karnataka CM ordered, says lawyer of RCB's marketing head to HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- stadium
- stampede
- arrest
- CM
- police
- lawsuit
- RCB
- High Court
- political influence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace
Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
Delhi Police Uncover International SIM Smuggling Racket Linked to Gaming Network
Mangaluru's 'Black Moon Resto Café' Unmasked in Police Raid
Kolkata Police Arrests Man with 120 Cartridges