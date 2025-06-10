Activist Greta Thunberg arrives in Paris and accuses Israel of attacking and kidnapping those on aid flotilla, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
