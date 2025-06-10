Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro takes the stand before the Supreme Court over alleged coup plan, reports AP.
PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:14 IST
