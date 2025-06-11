Indore woman, aides arrested for her husband's murder during honeymoon in Meghalaya taken to Shillong court: Police.
PTI | Shilllong | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Indore woman, aides arrested for her husband's murder during honeymoon in Meghalaya taken to Shillong court: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi court rejects bail plea of ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case.
Court Clears Wrestling Chief Amid 'Sponsored' Allegations
Supreme Court to Examine Waqf Act's Constitutional Validity Amid Calls for Uniform Religious Law
Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government for Arresting Teen Over Social Media Post
Tejashwi Yadav Blessed with a Baby Boy: Joy in the Family Courtyard