International Atomic Energy Agency confirms Israel struck Iran's nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
