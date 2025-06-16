Israel claims it has achieved ''aerial superiority'' over Tehran and has control of skies from western Iran to capital, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:50 IST
Israel claims it has achieved ''aerial superiority'' over Tehran and has control of skies from western Iran to capital, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show concludes with 87000 visitors
Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership
Luis Castro's Second Chance: Redemption in Middle Eastern Football
Israel's Bold Strike Against Houthi Forces in Yemen: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict
Wipro Expands Presence in Middle East with New Riyadh HQ