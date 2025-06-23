Witness hears explosions, sees possible missiles in sky in Qatar after airspace closed, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:19 IST
Witness hears explosions, sees possible missiles in sky in Qatar after airspace closed, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- explosions
- missiles
- airspace
- closure
- tensions
- AP
- Associated Press
- security
- Gulf
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions in Los Angeles Rise Amid National Guard Deployment
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Freedom Flotilla Vessel
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Charity Ship
Thousands of protesters swarm downtown Los Angeles, shut down major freeway and set fire to self-driving vehicles, reports AP.
Lewandowski Steps Back Amid Captaincy Change in Polish Football