Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from Israel-Hamas war has exceeded 56,000 in Gaza, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
