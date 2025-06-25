Union Cabinet approves Rs 3,626 crore for Line 2 of Pune Metro: I&B Minister Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
