I feel even better. My expectations have been surpassed by the view and current crew: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla from space station.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
I feel even better. My expectations have been surpassed by the view and current crew: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla from space station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Astronaut
- Space
- Shubhanshu Shukla
- View
- Satisfaction
- Crew
- Experience
- Joy
- Expectation
- Communication
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala police lodges FIR for rash navigation against owner, master. crew of Liberian flagged ship that sank off the state's coast recently.
Reviving Tourism: Omar Abdullah's Push for a Kinder Kashmir Experience
Air India says it will operate two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for next of kin of passengers and crew members.
FIFA Introduces 'Refcam' to Enhance Fan Experience at Club World Cup
Close Call on 'The India House' Set: Crew Safe After Flooding Incident