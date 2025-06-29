Puri DCP Bishnu Charan Pati, Police Commandant Ajay Padhi suspended in wake of temple stampede: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
PTI | Puri | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
