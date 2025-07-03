Rs 12,800-cr Ranchi-Varanasi economic corridor to be built by January, 2028: Gadkari in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Rs 12,800-cr Ranchi-Varanasi economic corridor to be built by January, 2028: Gadkari in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sweden's Interest Rate Shift: A Boost for Economic Growth
Sweden's Riksbank Cuts Interest Rate Amid Weak Economic Growth
Jharkhand Upskills Youth: HCL's MoU to Revolutionize IT Education
Reviving Bastar: Chhattisgarh's Bold Step Towards Irrigation and Economic Growth
Abu Dhabi Unveils Bold Infrastructure Roadmap for Future Growth