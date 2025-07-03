We have decided to elevate our ties to comprehensive partnership: PM Modi in his address to Ghana Parliament.
PTI | Accra | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
