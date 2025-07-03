Danish police say they are at the Israeli embassy in the Nordic country's capital to examine a suspicious package, reports AP.
PTI | Denmark | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:31 IST
Danish police say they are at the Israeli embassy in the Nordic country's capital to examine a suspicious package, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase
Security Alert: Stalking Incident Involving Tennis Star Emma Raducanu
Bigger, Safer Crowds: The New Era of Soccer Security in Miami
Major Setback for Maoist Insurgency: Key Leaders Neutralized by Security Forces
Sambhal Boosts Security with Comprehensive CCTV Network