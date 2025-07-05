Many politicians and film stars in South India studied in English schools but are proud of Tamil and Telugu languages: Raj Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Many politicians and film stars in South India studied in English schools but are proud of Tamil and Telugu languages: Raj Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Police Investigates Online Threats Against Politicians
United by Yoga: Politicians and Citizens Celebrate International Yoga Day 2023 in Jharkhand
Rare Art and Correspondence: AstaGuru's Auction Offers a Glimpse into Indian Cultural Heritage
Zelenskiy Meets UK Royals and Politicians to Bolster Ukraine Defense
Preserving Palestinian Cuisine: An Enduring Cultural Heritage