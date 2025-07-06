Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil for a four-day visit during which he will attend BRICS Summit.
PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil for a four-day visit during which he will attend BRICS Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BRICS
- Brazil
- visit
- summit
- India
- global issues
- cooperation
- partnerships
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yoga's Cultural Resonance: A Key to India's Wellbeing
Stabilizing Foreign Investment Trends Resurface Amid Indian Market Strength
Yoga Day Unites India: A Global Call for Wellness
Operation Sindhu: India Safely Evacuates Over 500 Nationals from Iran Amid Tensions
INTERPOL Aids CBI in Return of Multi-Crore Scam Suspect to India