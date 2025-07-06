Pahalgam terror attack was a blow not only on India but on entire humanity: PM Modi at BRICS Summit.
PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:40 IST
Pahalgam terror attack was a blow not only on India but on entire humanity: PM Modi at BRICS Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Oil Strategy: Navigating Middle East Turmoil with Russian Imports
Navigating Diplomatic Waters: Jaishankar's Vision for India's Foreign Policy
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation
HAL Takes Flight: India's Space Industry Opens to Private Players
India's Agrochemical Exports Set for Rebound: Inventory Stabilisation and Rising Demand Boosts Outlook