Constitution has given rights to three wings -- Executive, Legislature and Judiciary: CJI Gavai in Maharashtra legislature.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitution has given rights to three wings -- Executive, Legislature and Judiciary: CJI Gavai in Maharashtra legislature.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group says, reports AP.
Jeweller in Maharashtra Accused of Cheating Gold Supplier
Rainfall Fluctuations Threaten Maize Cultivation in Maharashtra's Marathwada
Gentari Powers Up: Maharashtra's Largest Solar Plant Unveiled
Maharashtra Withdraws Charge Sheets, Plans Major Upgrades for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027