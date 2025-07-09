Texas Governor Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after state's catastrophic floods, reports AP.
PTI | Kerrville | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:25 IST
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after state's catastrophic floods, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Silenced Voices: The Press Under Indira Gandhi's Emergency
Israeli emergency services say death toll in Beersheba strike has risen to 7 people, with at least a dozen injured, reports AP.
Israel emergency services say 4 people killed in Iran's strike in Beersheba, correcting previous report of 7, reports AP.
Govt Boosts NZ Search and Rescue With $76.7M and Aviation Safety Funding
The Emergency: A Turning Point in India's Political Landscape