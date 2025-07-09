Twelve Naxalites, including nine with collective bounty of Rs 28.50 lakh, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district: Police.
PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Twelve Naxalites, including nine with collective bounty of Rs 28.50 lakh, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- surrender
- Dantewada
- CIA
- Maoists
- peace
- Chhattisgarh
- bounty
- insurgents
- law enforcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Announcement: U.S. President Trump Brokers Temporary Peace Between Israel and Iran Amid Continued Tensions
Middle East Ceasefire: A Fragile Peace
Ceasefire in Place: Trump Brokers Temporary Peace Between Israel and Iran
Ceasefire Drama: U.S. Brokers Tenuous Peace Between Israel and Iran
China's Call for Middle East Peace Amid Tensions