Six cantonment boards in Maharashtra to be merged with local municipal bodies: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:52 IST
Six cantonment boards in Maharashtra to be merged with local municipal bodies: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Six cantonment boards in Maharashtra to be merged with local municipal bodies: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

