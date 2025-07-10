Six cantonment boards in Maharashtra to be merged with local municipal bodies: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:52 IST
- India
