Wreckage site activities, including drone photography/videography completed; wreckage moved to secure area near Ahmedabad airport: AAIB.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Wreckage site activities, including drone photography/videography completed; wreckage moved to secure area near Ahmedabad airport: AAIB.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wreckage
- AAIB
- drone
- photography
- videography
- Ahmedabad
- airport
- security
- investigation
- site
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bomb Hoax Triggers Emergency at Delhi Airport
Ahmedabad University: A Rising Alternative to Overseas Education
Elephant Disruption in Ahmedabad's 148th Rath Yatra
Delhi Airport Meets Noise Monitoring Directives: NGT Dismisses Case
Peaceful Passage with a Giant Disruption: The 148th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad