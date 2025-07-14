Two women killed in shooting at Kentucky church after trooper shot; suspect killed, authorities say, reports AP.
PTI | Lexington | Updated: 14-07-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 02:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
