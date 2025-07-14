SC dismisses plea against tribunal's order confirming five-year extension of ban on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
SC dismisses plea against tribunal's order confirming five-year extension of ban on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: Indian Delicacies in Space
India's First Astronaut at ISS Optimistic About Gaganyaan
Prime Minister Modi and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Chart India's Celestial Aspirations
India Rebuts Blame in Waziristan Attack
Debate Stirred Over 'Socialist' and 'Secular' in Indian Constitution