Citizens must know value of freedom of speech, expression and observe self regulation, restraint: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Citizens must know value of freedom of speech, expression and observe self regulation, restraint: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Save Dol Ka Badh: AAP and Citizens Rally Against Forest Destruction
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Protecting Minors Online
PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': A Reflection on Democracy's Darkest Hour
Lai Calls for Unity in Defense of Taiwan's Democracy and Sovereignty
Senator Mullin's Controversial Stand on Birthright Citizenship Sparks Debate