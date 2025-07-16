BJP has plans to remove names from Bengal’s electoral rolls, we will fight them inch by inch, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP has plans to remove names from Bengal's electoral rolls, we will fight them inch by inch, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition Unites Against Bihar's Disenfranchisement: Clash Over Voter Roll Revisions
Bihar Bandh: Opposition Protests Alleged Voter Disenfranchisement
If BJP sends Bengali-speaking people to detention camps, Bengal will politically detain it in polls, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.
BJP won in Maharashtra by removing names from electoral rolls, it is doing same in Bihar now, alleges Mamata at Kolkata rally.
22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal working in other parts of country, they have valid identity documents, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.