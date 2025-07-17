30 Congress MLAs suspended from Chhattisgarh assembly for a day for creating ruckus over supply of DAP fertilizers.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:13 IST
