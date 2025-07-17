BJP MLA Padalkar apologises after his supporters involved in scuffle in Vidhan Bhavan building with NCP (SP) MLA Awhad's supporters.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
