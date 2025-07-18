We have to develop Motihari like Mumbai: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
We have to develop Motihari like Mumbai: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NZ Launches Market Sounding on Toll Concessions to Boost Road Infrastructure
Gadkari's Mega Infrastructure Push in Jharkhand Worth Rs 6,350 Crore
Women-Led Rural Transformation: Need for Strengthening SHG-led FNHW Interventions Stressed
How AI and remote sensing tech can future-proof global infrastructure
SPJIMR Welcomes Diverse Cohort for Transformational Journey