BJP MLA Padalkar and NCP (SP) MLA Awhad express regret in assembly for their supporters coming to blows in Vidhan Bhavan building.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
