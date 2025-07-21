Justice Ashutosh Kumar takes oath as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Ashutosh Kumar takes oath as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Arrest Over Martial Law Decree
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Law and Order Deterioration in Bihar
Former President Yoon Faces Detention Over Martial Law Decree
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Faces Backlash Over Extradition Remarks
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Detention Request Over Martial Law Insurrection