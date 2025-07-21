We have to win more seats in 2026 Bengal assembly polls, then aim to defeat BJP at Centre: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
We have to win more seats in 2026 Bengal assembly polls, then aim to defeat BJP at Centre: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- Bengal
- assembly elections
- 2026
- Mamata Banerjee
- BJP
- politics
- India
- elections
- strategic plan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Politics: BJP's Mahajan Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Leadership
Elon Musk's New Political Party: A Shake-Up in US Politics
BJP Demands Apology Over COVID-19 Vaccine Heart Risk Claim
Language Politics Stirred by Historic Monarch's Legacy
Legacy Wars: BJP vs. TMC Over West Bengal's Identity