Bengal Guv sends back Aparajita Bill to state govt to consider Centre’s objections: Raj Bhavan official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal Guv sends back Aparajita Bill to state govt to consider Centre's objections: Raj Bhavan official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- Governor
- Aparajita
- Bill
- state
- government
- Centre
- objections
- Raj Bhavan
- official
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Eyes IBC Amendment Amid Supreme Court Critique
Kerala's Education Clash: Government Stands Firm Against Religious Interference
SC agrees to hear plea seeking direction to Centre to use diplomatic channel to save Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen.
Odisha's Fuel Crisis: Government Mobilizes Task Force Amid Drivers' Strike
Government to Provide Major LPG Subsidy Boost to State-Run Oil Corporations