Election Commission says 7 lakh Bihar voters were found to have enrolled at multiple places.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Election Commission says 7 lakh Bihar voters were found to have enrolled at multiple places.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Voter List Revision Sparks Heated Debate Ahead of Bihar Elections
VIP's Mukesh Sahani Challenges Bihar Leadership as Assembly Elections Loom
Legacy of Integrity: Remembering Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Owaisi Criticizes ECI's Citizenship Authority Ahead of Bihar Elections
AAP Withdraws from INDIA Alliance Post-Lok Sabha Elections amid Demolition Outcry