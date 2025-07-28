India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ruled out of fifth Test against England due to injury; N Jagadeesan named replacement: BCCI.
PTI | Manchester | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
