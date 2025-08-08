Delhi govt's Bill to regulate pvt school fees will give justice to parents: CM Rekha Gupta in Delhi Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt's Bill to regulate pvt school fees will give justice to parents: CM Rekha Gupta in Delhi Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- government
- bill
- private
- schools
- fees
- parents
- Chief Minister
- Rekha Gupta
- Assembly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Invests $30M to Expand State-Integrated Schools, Add 1,250 Places
Schools and Colleges Shut Amid Rainfall Alert in Dakshina Kannada
Nagaland Schools Face Enrollment Crisis: A Call to Action
Over 12,000 Teaching Positions Vacant in Central Schools: MoE Report
Championing Sportsmanship: SIMATS Trophy 2025 Lights Up Chennai Schools