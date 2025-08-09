17 hurt, three critically, as under-construction gate of Koradi Devi temple in Nagpur collapses, rescue op underway: Officials.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
