Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been asked to resign, say sources in the CM office.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
