Parliament passes bill to provide reservation to certain Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Goa Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament passes bill to provide reservation to certain Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Goa Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bipartisan Bills Target China Over Security and Human Rights
Strategic Partner Sought in Billion-Dollar Ports Deal
Shanghai's Bold AI Investment: 3 Billion Yuan CVC Fund
CK Hutchison Seeks Chinese Strategic Partner in $22.8 Billion Ports Deal
VP Vance Rallies Support for GOP's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' Amid Controversy