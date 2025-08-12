US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 05:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
