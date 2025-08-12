Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid protests by opposition on Bihar electoral roll revision.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid protests by opposition on Bihar electoral roll revision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- protests
- Bihar
- electoral roll
- opposition
- India
- elections
- democracy
- Parliament
- transparency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Compensatory Afforestation Efforts: Progress and Challenges Unveiled
Bumrah's Potential Inclusion in Final Test: A Strategic Call for India
Operation Sindoor: India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism
Opposition MPs Unite: Protest Against Bihar Voter Roll Revision
Battle at The Oval: Will Jasprit Bumrah Lead India's Bowling Attack?