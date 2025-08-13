Trump says there will be 'very severe consequences' if Putin doesn't agree to stop the war after Friday's summit, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:04 IST
Trump says there will be 'very severe consequences' if Putin doesn't agree to stop the war after Friday's summit, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- summit
- war
- consequences
- diplomacy
- Russia
- conflict
- hostilities
- cease
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia-North Korea Air Link Revives Amid Closer Ties
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Triumph in Diplomacy and Defense
Nuclear Rhetoric: Kim Yo Jong's Dismissal of US Diplomacy
Drone Strikes Rock Southern Russia: One Dead in Rostov
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Devastating Bombardment on Zaporizhzhia