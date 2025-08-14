CM's boycott of tea party is to oppose Governor Ravi who acts against interests of Tamil Nadu people: Govt.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
CM's boycott of tea party is to oppose Governor Ravi who acts against interests of Tamil Nadu people: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- CM
- boycott
- Governor
- Ravi
- tea party
- protest
- state government
- political tension
- interests
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INDIA Bloc Protests Electoral Roll Revision; Amit Shah to Extend Manipur's President's Rule
UCLA Settles Civil Rights Lawsuit Over Campus Protests
BHU Telugu Department Head Attacked on Campus, Incident Sparks Protests
Kerala Congress Protests Arrest of Nuns in Chhattisgarh
Sonia Gandhi Joins INDIA Bloc to Protest Against Bihar SIR and BJP-led Arrests