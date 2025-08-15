We have decided to make India self-reliant in energy; taking several initiatives in solar, hydrogen, nuclear sectors: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:05 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
