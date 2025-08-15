Govt to set up high-powered demographic mission to deal with challenge of demographic change due to infiltration: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt to set up high-powered demographic mission to deal with challenge of demographic change due to infiltration: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- demographic
- mission
- infiltration
- Modi
- government
- security
- population
- national
- policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yunus's Interim Government Struggles to Uphold Human Rights as Political Challenges Mount
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Government for Delayed Honorarium Hike for Health Workers
Amit Shah's Defiant Stand on National Security Praised by Modi
FBI Opens Upgraded Office in Wellington to Boost NZ-US Security Cooperation
China Questions Nvidia's H20 AI Chips Over Security Concerns