99 pc of items in current 12 pc GST tax slab to move to 5 pc bracket in revamped GST regime: Govt Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:25 IST
99 pc of items in current 12 pc GST tax slab to move to 5 pc bracket in revamped GST regime: Govt Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yunus's Interim Government Struggles to Uphold Human Rights as Political Challenges Mount
Indian Army Amplifies Flood Relief Efforts Amid Relentless Rains in Madhya Pradesh
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Government for Delayed Honorarium Hike for Health Workers
Government Boosts NCDC with Rs 2,000 Crore Grant
Goa Government Considers Ban on Glass Liquor Bottles Near Beaches