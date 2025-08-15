Govt expects GST revamp to give consumption a big boost, which will offset revenue loss due to rate rationalisation: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:31 IST
