Four killed, 11 injured as mini bus rams into small truck in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district: Police.
PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
