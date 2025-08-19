Cabinet approves setting up new airport for Rs 1,507 crore at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:16 IST
